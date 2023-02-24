1 hour ago - News

Miamians head to the polls for special election in District 2

Martin Vassolo
Photo illustration of Miami City Hall with lines radiating from it.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

There's a special election Monday in Miami to elect a new commissioner to represent most coastal areas of the city from Morningside to Coconut Grove.

  • On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned polling places, which can be found online.

Catch up quick: Thirteen candidates are running to fill the vacancy in District 2 created by the resignation of former commissioner Ken Russell, who had to give up the seat because he ran for Congress last year.

  • The winning candidate will only serve the eight months left in Russell’s term, and a new election will be held in November for a new four-year term.

Why it matters: The race has drawn more than $1.4 million in political spending, according to the Miami Herald, and whoever wins will have the advantage of incumbency in November.

Other candidates include:

  • Real estate agent Javier González, who has twice run for the District 2 seat.
  • James Torres, president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance, whom the Miami Herald Editorial Board endorsed.
  • Sabina Covo, the former director of Hispanic media relations at the Florida Department of Agriculture.
  • Eddy Leal, an attorney who works in Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s office.

Go deeper: Read where candidates stand on issues like policing and housing from the Herald and find the full list of candidates online.

