Los Félix offers a Mexican brunch worthy of a Michelin star

Laid-back vinyl tunes from a house DJ greet you as you walk into Los Félix in Coconut Grove, which received a Michelin star last June. My wife and I were there for brunch last week, and we both agreed:

The low-key Mexican restaurant, which leans on native ingredients and uses its own corn mill to make homemade tortillas, feels like you're eating in someone's home.

What we ordered: First, to drink, I had the Palomita ($14) — a smoky, bittersweet cóctel with mole bitters, kumquat, grapefruit and rose txakoli.

Al pastor tacos: The pork was deliciously charred and came with chiles, onions, thinly sliced pineapple and three plates of salsas ranging from mild to extra spicy ($12).

Chilaquiles: These fancy nachos ($18) come with a fried egg on top, cotija cheese and whipped sour cream. Crunchy totopos give it a great texture.

Green chorizo: Cut into the sausage for an obvious surprise: it's green! The dish ($20) is served with a moist corn cake and packs a jalapeño chimichurri kick.

Plus: We had to get dessert.