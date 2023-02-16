2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Los Félix offers a Mexican brunch worthy of a Michelin star
Laid-back vinyl tunes from a house DJ greet you as you walk into Los Félix in Coconut Grove, which received a Michelin star last June. My wife and I were there for brunch last week, and we both agreed:
- The low-key Mexican restaurant, which leans on native ingredients and uses its own corn mill to make homemade tortillas, feels like you're eating in someone's home.
What we ordered: First, to drink, I had the Palomita ($14) — a smoky, bittersweet cóctel with mole bitters, kumquat, grapefruit and rose txakoli.
- Al pastor tacos: The pork was deliciously charred and came with chiles, onions, thinly sliced pineapple and three plates of salsas ranging from mild to extra spicy ($12).
- Chilaquiles: These fancy nachos ($18) come with a fried egg on top, cotija cheese and whipped sour cream. Crunchy totopos give it a great texture.
- Green chorizo: Cut into the sausage for an obvious surprise: it's green! The dish ($20) is served with a moist corn cake and packs a jalapeño chimichurri kick.
Plus: We had to get dessert.
- Go for the mango granita ($12), a bowl filled with freshly cut, frozen mango, key lime zest and coconut foam. It's topped with a hibiscus merengue disc you crack with your spoon.
- When in Mexico, you drink Mexican coffee. Order the cafe de olla ($8), which comes with chocolate, spices and orange zest.
