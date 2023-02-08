15 biggest events in Miami this year

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Miami in 2023.

1 big event: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

We may have been snubbed by Taylor Swift, but Queen B(eyoncé) has come to save the day for one night in Miami this summer.

When: Aug. 18.

Aug. 18. Where: Hard Rock Stadium.

Hard Rock Stadium. Details: Registration for tickets is here.

More events this year:

🍤 Feb. 17–19: Everglades Seafood Festival

⚽️ Feb. 25: InterMiami home opener

🎶 March 12: Calle Ocho Music Festival

🎡 March 16–April 9: Miami Youth Fair

🎾 March 19–April 2: Miami Open

🎭 March 28–April 2: "My Fair Lady"

🏎 May 7: Miami Grand Prix

🎭 May 9–14: "Ain't Too Proud"

🎶 July 21–23: Rolling Loud

🎤 Sept. 9–10: Madonna: The Celebration Tour

🎊 Oct. 6–8: Miami Carnival

🏃‍♂️ Dec. 3: Average Joe Run

🖼 Dec. 7–9: Art Basel