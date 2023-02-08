15 biggest events in Miami this year
New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Miami in 2023.
1 big event: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour
We may have been snubbed by Taylor Swift, but Queen B(eyoncé) has come to save the day for one night in Miami this summer.
- When: Aug. 18.
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium.
- Details: Registration for tickets is here.
More events this year:
🍤 Feb. 17–19: Everglades Seafood Festival
⚽️ Feb. 25: InterMiami home opener
🎶 March 12: Calle Ocho Music Festival
🎡 March 16–April 9: Miami Youth Fair
🎾 March 19–April 2: Miami Open
🎭 March 28–April 2: "My Fair Lady"
🏎 May 7: Miami Grand Prix
🎭 May 9–14: "Ain't Too Proud"
🎶 July 21–23: Rolling Loud
🎤 Sept. 9–10: Madonna: The Celebration Tour
🎊 Oct. 6–8: Miami Carnival
🏃♂️ Dec. 3: Average Joe Run
🖼 Dec. 7–9: Art Basel
