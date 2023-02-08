46 mins ago - Things to Do

15 biggest events in Miami this year

Maxwell Millington

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here’s what to look forward to in Miami in 2023.

1 big event: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

We may have been snubbed by Taylor Swift, but Queen B(eyoncé) has come to save the day for one night in Miami this summer.

More events this year:

🍤 Feb. 17–19: Everglades Seafood Festival

⚽️ Feb. 25: InterMiami home opener

🎶 March 12: Calle Ocho Music Festival

🎡 March 16–April 9: Miami Youth Fair

🎾 March 19–April 2: Miami Open

🎭 March 28–April 2: "My Fair Lady"

🏎 May 7: Miami Grand Prix

🎭 May 9–14: "Ain't Too Proud"

🎶 July 21–23: Rolling Loud

🎤 Sept. 9–10: Madonna: The Celebration Tour

🎊 Oct. 6–8: Miami Carnival

🏃‍♂️ Dec. 3: Average Joe Run

🖼 Dec. 7–9: Art Basel

