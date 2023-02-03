Miami-Dade County unveils new all-electric buses
Miami's streets have an electric feel.
Driving the news: Miami-Dade County unveiled a fleet of more than 40 electric buses Thursday with a few dozen more on the way.
Why it matters: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who along with other county leaders rode into the press conference on an electric bus, said the rollout is a first step toward converting the entire bus system to electric.
- "This is an investment in our future, our environment and our safety," Levine Cava said.
By the numbers: The 40-foot-long buses began running last fall after testing and are now operating on every county route.
- The buses take four hours to charge and have a range of 175 miles.
- They're part of a group of 75 electric buses the county purchased, which makes up 10% of the county's bus fleet.
Of note: Levine Cava also announced that the county has installed nearly 250 new bus shelters across the service area with bike racks, trash containers and better pedestrian accessibility.
- The county is also in the process of refurbishing 1,200 existing bus shelters, of which 120 have been completed, a spokesperson said.
What we're watching: Miami-Dade fourth-grade students were given the opportunity to name 13 of the new electric buses, one for each commission district.
- The winning names — selected from entries received from 37 schools — will be announced soon.
