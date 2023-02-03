Miami-Dade County unveils new all-electric buses

Miami's streets have an electric feel.

Driving the news: Miami-Dade County unveiled a fleet of more than 40 electric buses Thursday with a few dozen more on the way.

Why it matters: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who along with other county leaders rode into the press conference on an electric bus, said the rollout is a first step toward converting the entire bus system to electric.

"This is an investment in our future, our environment and our safety," Levine Cava said.

By the numbers: The 40-foot-long buses began running last fall after testing and are now operating on every county route.

The buses take four hours to charge and have a range of 175 miles.

They're part of a group of 75 electric buses the county purchased, which makes up 10% of the county's bus fleet.

Of note: Levine Cava also announced that the county has installed nearly 250 new bus shelters across the service area with bike racks, trash containers and better pedestrian accessibility.

The county is also in the process of refurbishing 1,200 existing bus shelters, of which 120 have been completed, a spokesperson said.

What we're watching: Miami-Dade fourth-grade students were given the opportunity to name 13 of the new electric buses, one for each commission district.