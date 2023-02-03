49 mins ago - News

Miami-Dade County unveils new all-electric buses

Martin Vassolo

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava steps off an all-electric county bus. Photo: Courtesy of Miami-Dade County

Miami's streets have an electric feel.

Driving the news: Miami-Dade County unveiled a fleet of more than 40 electric buses Thursday with a few dozen more on the way.

Why it matters: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who along with other county leaders rode into the press conference on an electric bus, said the rollout is a first step toward converting the entire bus system to electric.

  • "This is an investment in our future, our environment and our safety," Levine Cava said.

By the numbers: The 40-foot-long buses began running last fall after testing and are now operating on every county route.

  • The buses take four hours to charge and have a range of 175 miles.
  • They're part of a group of 75 electric buses the county purchased, which makes up 10% of the county's bus fleet.

Of note: Levine Cava also announced that the county has installed nearly 250 new bus shelters across the service area with bike racks, trash containers and better pedestrian accessibility.

  • The county is also in the process of refurbishing 1,200 existing bus shelters, of which 120 have been completed, a spokesperson said.

What we're watching: Miami-Dade fourth-grade students were given the opportunity to name 13 of the new electric buses, one for each commission district.

  • The winning names — selected from entries received from 37 schools — will be announced soon.
