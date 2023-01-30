Jimmy Butler makes courtside magic for young fan from Argentina

Jimmy Butler continues to show why he's so beloved in Miami.

Catch up fast: Last Tuesday, the Heat star turned around what had been a disappointing evening for a young fan from Argentina.

A 12-year-old boy, Felipe, traveled over 4,000 miles to see Butler play against the Celtics, carrying an oversized sign describing his journey. But Butler was ruled out of the game due to lower back tightness.

Felipe learned from a stadium usher that Butler wouldn't play that night — a moment captured on camera in a video that quickly went viral.

After the game, the Heat invited Felipe and his family down to the court, where Butler surprised them with a photo.

Yes, but: Butler and the Heat didn't stop there. Felipe sat courtside for the Heat's thrilling win over the Magic Friday night at home, in which Butler scored 29 points.

The latest: Butler posted a video to Instagram over the weekend showing the rest of Felipe's magical time in Miami.

Felipe walked around the Heat locker room and led the team in an "Argentina" chant to break the huddle. He was also gifted a signed Butler jersey and a shopping spree at the team store.

Butler took Felipe and his family to dinner at Cafe Avanti, then bought the young skateboarder some gear at Andrew skate shop.

What they're saying: "Better than a photo, an incredible kid that has an amazing life ahead of him," Butler wrote.