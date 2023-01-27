The "obscene" Florida license plates rejected in 2022

Florida drivers love to express themselves — whether it be flipping you off in traffic or doing donuts at the intersection.

Others will pay a $15 fee to get a custom license plate showing off their personality.

Driving the news: More than 540 vanity license plate requests were rejected by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles last year, an increase from the 412 rejected in 2021.

Why it matters: The rejected plates offer a glimpse into the mind of Florida drivers and our local decency standards.

The rules: The department's policy is to reject any license plate requests with "obscene or objectionable words," a spokesperson tells Axios.

Zoom in: We got our hands on the list and while we can't publish most of the submissions, a close inspection shows that drivers wanted to:

Hype themselves up, maybe after a recent Brazilian Butt Lift? (BBLBTCH, BOUJEAF, THICKAF).

Represent the 305, especially the Miami Dolphins (WESUCK).

Make a political statement (5AY 6AY, WTFBDN, 47TRUMP).

Here are some of our other favorites: