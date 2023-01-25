Miami Holocaust survivor records holographic history lesson

Long after he's gone, 93-year-old Holocaust survivor David Schaecter will live on in holographic form — educating the youth about the horrors he endured in the hope they'll be inspired to rid the world of bigotry.

What's happening: The Miami resident's life story, including his escape from Nazi captivity at 15, will be turned into a holographic video display at the planned Boston Holocaust Museum, which is slated to open in 2025.

The interactive display will be able to receive spoken questions from museum visitors and respond in real time with pre-recorded answers about topics relevant to the Holocaust and Schaecter's personal life.

Why it matters: The number of living Holocaust survivors continues to dwindle, and future generations will lose out on the opportunity to hear directly from a survivor about their experiences.

The video testimonies, which make two-dimensional images appear three-dimensional, provide an intimate history lesson that may resonate more with young people in this digital age than black-and-white textbook photos.

"When we talk about millions, that's a statistic. When we talk about one person, that's a story," Jody Kipnis, co-founder of the new Boston museum, told reporters.

Kipnis told Axios she wants the display to resemble this holographic technology used at the Illinois Holocaust Museum. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

His story: Schaecter, originally from Czechoslovakia but a Miamian since 1956, survived four concentration camps and escaped Nazi captivity when he was transported to another camp on a train in 1944.

The rest of his family — including his parents, three siblings and a total of 100 relatives — was killed in the camps.

What they're saying: Schaecter told Axios he was feeling a mixture of happiness, humility and bashfulness about the prospect of becoming an interactive museum exhibit.

"Who the heck am I talking to?" he joked, before saying he hoped to inspire children with his story.

"I want them to tell the story that they heard me telling them when I'm no longer [alive], and that's my purpose," he said.

How it works: Schaecter will spend this week at a Miami TV studio surrounded by green screens and cameras answering up to 1,000 questions as part of the five-day interview process.

The questions, compiled by a research team, delve into every aspect of Schaecter's life but also include questions that students may ask, like "What is your favorite color?"

Ryan Fenton-Strauss, director of media and archives at the USC Shoah Foundation, which developed the display, said his goal is to create a comforting environment for survivors to tell their stories, which will involve reliving traumatic experiences.

"This is not an easy task that we're asking David to go through," he said.

What we're watching: The Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, which Schaecter helped found, plans to use holographic technology in the planned expansion of its campus, which is expected to break ground this year.