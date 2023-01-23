TSA: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport was a hub for guns last year

Data: TSA; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Travelers flying through the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport were among the most armed airline passengers in the country last year.

Driving the news: FLL cracked the top 10 of the Transportation Security Administration's list of airports with the most guns found in carry-on bags in 2022.

TSA reports that 88% of the more than 6,500 guns discovered across the country last year were loaded.

Be smart: Gun owners can transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-shell container in checked baggage only, according to the TSA.

What they're saying: The Fort Lauderdale airport rolled out a PSA in 2019 to educate travelers about TSA gun rules, Arlene Satchell, the public information officer for the Broward County Aviation Department, told Axios.