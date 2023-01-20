Miami weekend guide: Chocolate Festival, Chinese New Year and more

A cacao display from the 2008 International Chocolate Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Making weekend plans? Here are four events to keep on your radar:

Festival of Chocolate: Pair specialty chocolates with sips of bourbon, indulge in choco-cocktails and unwind with a chocolate-infused massage at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden tomorrow and Sunday. There will be kids' activities, a "chocolate lab" and food vendors. Entry: $25 for adults, $12 for children.

Chinese New Year Market: Celebrate The Year of the Rabbit at Smorgasburg Miami in Wynwood with specialty dishes and drinks. The open-air food market will have music, dancing and live horoscope readings. Saturday and Sunday, starting at noon. RSVP for free admission.

Climate Action Town Hall: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and her team are meeting with community members about their sustainability framework tomorrow from 10am to 12:30pm at the Main Library on Flagler Street.

Premier Day: The city of Doral is hosting a "mega grand opening" for five new restaurants and businesses at the Downtown Doral plaza Saturday from 11am to 4pm. There will be pizza, sweet treats and kids' activities. Reserve a spot for free.