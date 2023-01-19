2 hours ago - News
Miami recorded its first snowfall on this day 46 years ago
On this day in 1977, it snowed in Miami for the first time in recorded history.
Flashback: 46 years ago, snow flurries fell across Miami-Dade and Broward counties — as far south as Homestead and even on Miami Beach.
- North Miami Senior High School students ran out of class to catch snowflakes in their mouths.
- A TV traffic reporter out on his first day had to bring his helicopter down near Hialeah because the rotors had iced up.
By the numbers: The extreme cold snap devastated farmers in Miami and across Florida, causing an estimated loss of $100 million in Miami-Dade County, according to the National Weather Service.
Did you know: A line from Fort Myers to Fort Pierce was previously the farthest south that snow had been seen, per the NWS.
