Miami recorded its first snowfall on this day 46 years ago

The front page of The Miami News on Jan. 19, 1977. Screen grab via newspapers.com

On this day in 1977, it snowed in Miami for the first time in recorded history.

Flashback: 46 years ago, snow flurries fell across Miami-Dade and Broward counties — as far south as Homestead and even on Miami Beach.

North Miami Senior High School students ran out of class to catch snowflakes in their mouths.

A TV traffic reporter out on his first day had to bring his helicopter down near Hialeah because the rotors had iced up.

By the numbers: The extreme cold snap devastated farmers in Miami and across Florida, causing an estimated loss of $100 million in Miami-Dade County, according to the National Weather Service.

Did you know: A line from Fort Myers to Fort Pierce was previously the farthest south that snow had been seen, per the NWS.