Miami students can see alum's play after district reverses decision

Miami high school students attend a Wednesday screening of "Anna in the Tropics." Photo: Courtesy of Miami New Drama.

Miami-Dade Public Schools has reversed its decision to prohibit students from attending the play "Anna in the Tropics" at Miami New Drama this month.

What's happening: Months after expressing concerns about its "suggestive and sexual content," the district will allow interested seniors to attend the play, with written permission from their parents, a district spokesperson tells Axios.

"With Nilo Cruz, an alumnus of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, as the playwright and also the director, the possibility of attending this Pulitzer Prize-winning play posed a unique opportunity for our students," the spokesperson said.

The play — set in a Cuban American cigar factory in 1929 Ybor City, Tampa — opened last weekend.

Zoom in: The Miami Herald, which broke the news of the reversal, reported that the sexual scenes in the play will be toned down for the student shows.

Superintendent Jose Dotres told the Herald that the permission letter will specify the content of the play to abide by the Parental Rights in Education Act.

"Done right, it's to the benefit of students," Dotres told the Herald.

What they're saying: Miami New Drama artistic director Michel Hausmann told Axios in an email that Dotres worked with him and Cruz to find a solution after the district declined the theater's offer to screen the play to students for free.