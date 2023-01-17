After playoff elimination, Miami Dolphins look forward

The Bills were too much for the Dolphins on Sunday. Photo: Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

After playing their hearts out Sunday but losing 34-31 to the Bills, the Dolphins head into the off-season with a lot to consider for the upcoming year.

Catch up fast: The underdog Fins rallied back from a 17-point deficit behind big defensive stops and rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who played the game of his life in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa.

On Miami's final offensive possession — down 34-31 with no timeouts — a critical time-management error led to a five-yard penalty and the Dolphins failed to keep their playoff hopes alive.

What we're watching: Will the Dolphins commit to Tagovailoa for next year? Tagovailoa's talent is undeniable, but his durability is one of the biggest question marks Miami faces going forward.

He led the NFL in passer rating and recorded a career-high in passing yards and touchdowns despite missing four games.

Yes, but: Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol since Dec. 26 after suffering his second concussion of the season during a Christmas Day game against the Packers.

What they're saying: General manager Chris Grier told reporters yesterday that the team expects Tagovailoa to be "100% ready to go" next season.

"Tua is our starting quarterback," Grier said. "I don't know how we can say it any more clear than we've been throughout this season ... we anticipate him working and talking with the doctors and consultants and everyone we've dealt with."

Between the lines: The team faces the decision of picking up the fifth year option in his contract or signing him to a long-term deal.

Of note: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, may become a free agent this off-season, and some have speculated that Miami would be a good landing spot for the South Florida native.

What else: More than half of the Dolphins' roster will be free agents, the Miami Herald reports.