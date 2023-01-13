Cold weather means churro time in Miami

Trays of Churros at Churros Manolo in North Beach. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It's going to get chilly this weekend, with temperatures dropping to the 40s.

Why it matters: Apart from falling iguanas, cold weather in Miami means freshly fried churros and hot chocolate dip.

Masses of people — bundled in fuzzy jackets, boots and sometimes pajamas — will line up in the cold for the sugar-coated treats and thick Spanish-style chocolate dip.

How it works: For the dozens of Miami restaurants that serve up hot churros, winter is their busiest season, the New York Times reports.

At La Palma in West Miami, perhaps the most popular churro spot, the Miami Herald reported in 2018 that restaurant supervisor Pablo Fajardo watched the weather forecast like the stock market.

On a summer's day, the restaurant might sell 50 orders of churros. But in a cold front, that number could spike to 1,000 orders (4,000 churros) in a regular shift.

"When the temperature drops below 65 degrees, that's when the locura starts," Fajardo told the Herald. "The numbers are just crazy."

What we're watching: Workers at La Palma are already preparing for a rush this weekend.

"There's going to be a lot of people," an employee who answered the phone yesterday tells Axios.

Where to go: