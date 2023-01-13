60 mins ago - News
Cold weather means churro time in Miami
It's going to get chilly this weekend, with temperatures dropping to the 40s.
Why it matters: Apart from falling iguanas, cold weather in Miami means freshly fried churros and hot chocolate dip.
- Masses of people — bundled in fuzzy jackets, boots and sometimes pajamas — will line up in the cold for the sugar-coated treats and thick Spanish-style chocolate dip.
How it works: For the dozens of Miami restaurants that serve up hot churros, winter is their busiest season, the New York Times reports.
- At La Palma in West Miami, perhaps the most popular churro spot, the Miami Herald reported in 2018 that restaurant supervisor Pablo Fajardo watched the weather forecast like the stock market.
- On a summer's day, the restaurant might sell 50 orders of churros. But in a cold front, that number could spike to 1,000 orders (4,000 churros) in a regular shift.
- "When the temperature drops below 65 degrees, that's when the locura starts," Fajardo told the Herald. "The numbers are just crazy."
What we're watching: Workers at La Palma are already preparing for a rush this weekend.
- "There's going to be a lot of people," an employee who answered the phone yesterday tells Axios.
Where to go:
- La Palma, 6091 SW Eighth St. in West Miami
- Morro Castle, 1201 W 44th Place in Hialeah
- Churros Manolo, 7300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.