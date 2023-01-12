"Sinkhole" that shut down Wynwood street is not what it seems

Miami police tweeted about a sinkhole in Wynwood. Screenshot: MiamiPD on Twitter

Did you hear about that "sinkhole" that formed in Wynwood this week?

Driving the news: WSVN reported on Monday that the ground gave way on Northwest Second Avenue — right in the middle of the popular tourist neighborhood, closing the street for hours.

Miami police also tweeted about the "sinkhole."

Why it matters: Sinkholes can be deadly. Floridians may recall the story of a Tampa man who was killed when a sinkhole formed under his bedroom and swallowed him.

Yes, but: This wasn't a sinkhole, just a poorly timed utility project.

Florida Power & Light tells Axios its crews are undergrounding the power lines along Second Avenue, which involves "digging up sections of the roadway."

FPL spokesperson Shawn Johnson said the work is supposed to take place overnight from midnight to 8am, but an "over-eager" contractor showed up hours early Monday and removed the metal plates blocking the hole to continue the job.

What they're saying: Miami police responded, saw a hole in the ground and declared it a sinkhole, Johnson said.

"As soon as we got wind of it, we got it all covered up," he said.

The bottom line: Whatever you want to call it, drivers should expect early-morning delays on Second Avenue going forward.