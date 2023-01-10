1 hour ago - Real Estate

Pink-and-green condo for sale in North Miami finds fandom on Twitter

Martin Vassolo
A pink rotunda wrapped in mirrors, with pink couches and carpeting.

A very pink room. Photo: John Goez/Swift Pix

If Kermit and Miss Piggy retired in Florida, this North Miami condo would make the perfect love pad.

Details: The spacious 2-bed, 3-bath unit off Northeast 114th St. personifies the 1970s Miami aesthetic — with an all-pink rotunda surrounded by mirrors and a bedroom draped in green carpeting and wallpaper.

  • The theme continues into the bathrooms, with one covered in pink wallpaper and the other in green.

The big picture: This condo went semi-viral online when it got picked up by popular Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild, which features unusual real-estate listings.

  • Twitter users had a lot to say about it — calling it "Barbie's dream house" and reminiscent of the TV show "I Dream of Jeannie."
  • "This is the restrained, tasteful style that makes me proud to be a native Miamian!" one user wrote.

Interested? It's listed for $529,999, plus $1,575 in monthly condo fees.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more