Pink-and-green condo for sale in North Miami finds fandom on Twitter

If Kermit and Miss Piggy retired in Florida, this North Miami condo would make the perfect love pad.

Details: The spacious 2-bed, 3-bath unit off Northeast 114th St. personifies the 1970s Miami aesthetic — with an all-pink rotunda surrounded by mirrors and a bedroom draped in green carpeting and wallpaper.

The theme continues into the bathrooms, with one covered in pink wallpaper and the other in green.

The big picture: This condo went semi-viral online when it got picked up by popular Twitter account Zillow Gone Wild, which features unusual real-estate listings.

Twitter users had a lot to say about it — calling it "Barbie's dream house" and reminiscent of the TV show "I Dream of Jeannie."

"This is the restrained, tasteful style that makes me proud to be a native Miamian!" one user wrote.

Interested? It's listed for $529,999, plus $1,575 in monthly condo fees.