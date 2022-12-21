How to celebrate the winter solstice in Miami

Today is the winter solstice — the shortest day of the year with the longest night for us in the Northern Hemisphere.

In many cultures, it is also viewed as a "cosmic turning point" and a symbol of hope, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Here are a few ways to get enlightened today and this weekend:

Salute the sun: Do 108 sun salutations tonight at 7:30pm on the roof of the AC Hotel Miami Dadeland. Open to yogis of all levels, this free event from YogaSix will also feature sound healing. Bring a yoga mat, sweat towel, and water bottle. Arrive 10-15 mins early to reserve your spot.

Yoga at Hollywood Beach: Wake up early on Christmas Eve for a free yoga class on the beach. Meet on Azalea Terrace at 8am for a 90-minute flow.

Solstice party: Dance to live music and compete in an ugly sweater contest while embracing "human connection and deep intentionality" at a solstice party organized by the Center for the Higher Self. It starts at 7pm. Tickets are $33.