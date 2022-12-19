A rendering of the new Brightline station in Boca Raton. Courtesy of Brightline.

Imagine hopping on a train from Miami to Fort Lauderdale for a holiday party, then getting dropped off near Aventura Mall for a movie.

What's happening: The private rail company Brightline is adding new stations on Wednesday in Aventura and Boca Raton to connect riders to existing stations in downtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Why it matters: Miami is notorious for its lack of public transportation options, but Brightline is making progress toward connecting locations in South Florida.

How it works: Riders can book a train online or at the station, choosing between Smart and the more expensive Premium tickets.

Both come with free WiFi, but Premium seats also offer free drinks (alcoholic or otherwise) and snacks, extra leg room and a complimentary Tesla ride from the station to your destination within a 5-mile radius.

The express train service reportedly reaches top speeds of about 80 mph. It can get you from Miami to Aventura in 17 mins.

Prices: Brightline ticket prices start as low as $10 but vary based on peak travel periods and demand, so the company encourages booking in advance.

Ticket bundles and monthly passes offer static fares.

One-way fares from the Aventura and Boca Raton stations start at $10 for Smart and $27 for Premium.

Prices increase the farther you go.

Schedule: Brightline has not yet released a train schedule for weekday rides going out of Aventura and Boca, but the company said the initial schedules "will focus on peak morning and evening weekday service."

On weekends and during nonpeak hours, trains will run every other hour.

Regular hourly service will continue at the other three stations.

What's ahead: Brightline plans to run trains from Miami to Orlando in 2023.