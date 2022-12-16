33 mins ago - News
UberEats launches robot pilot project in Dadeland
Next time you order UberEats, a robot might bring your food.
Driving the news: Uber launched a robot-delivery service yesterday for UberEats orders placed with selected restaurants in the Dadeland area.
- It's part of a one-year pilot program in partnership with the robotics company Cartken.
How it works: Customers in the service area will see a prompt on the UberEats app that says AI robots are available to deliver orders.
- Customers can opt out if they want a courier to handle their food instead.
- When the delivery robot arrives, you will receive a notification to meet it outside and unlock the storage compartment to get your food.
- If you decide to tip your robot, the gratuity will be refunded.
What's ahead: Uber plans to further expand its robot delivery service in Miami-Dade and to other U.S. cities in 2023.
- The company says the yearlong test run in Dadeland could be extended under a multi-year agreement.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.