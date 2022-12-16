Your UberEats orders could be delivered this way. Photo courtesy of Uber.

Next time you order UberEats, a robot might bring your food.

Driving the news: Uber launched a robot-delivery service yesterday for UberEats orders placed with selected restaurants in the Dadeland area.

It's part of a one-year pilot program in partnership with the robotics company Cartken.

How it works: Customers in the service area will see a prompt on the UberEats app that says AI robots are available to deliver orders.

Customers can opt out if they want a courier to handle their food instead.

When the delivery robot arrives, you will receive a notification to meet it outside and unlock the storage compartment to get your food.

If you decide to tip your robot, the gratuity will be refunded.

What's ahead: Uber plans to further expand its robot delivery service in Miami-Dade and to other U.S. cities in 2023.