33 mins ago - News
A seashell menorah, parades and more: Hanukkah events in Miami
Hanukkah begins Sunday at sundown, and Miami's Jewish community has many fun events planned to celebrate the eight-day Festival of Lights.
Menorah Parade: The Shul of Bal Harbour will host a parade and carnival on Sunday, featuring a double-decker bus, live music and food.
- The parade kicks off at Ruth K. Broad Elementary at 3pm. The carnival, located at the 9300 Harding Avenue parking lot, starts at 5:30pm.
- Both events are free, but you can pay for upgrades such as unlimited carnival rides.
A funky menorah: For more than 20 years, Miami Beach artist Roger Abramson's oversized menorah — sculpted out of thousands of seashells — has been a staple on Lincoln Road.
- Chabad House in Miami Beach will host the annual lighting of Abramson's menorah on Lincoln Road by Euclid Circle on Sunday at 6pm. There will be kosher food trucks, a bubble show and live music beginning at 5pm.
- If you miss the main event, you can watch the lighting ceremony every night through Dec. 25.
Miami Street Fair: A parade of cars with menorahs mounted on their roofs will kick off Chabad Miami’s Great Chanukah Street Fair at Regatta Park.
- There will be a public menorah lighting at the park on Dinner Key, along with food trucks, live music and a menorah workshop.
- Kids can play laser tag, jump on a bounce house, get their faces painted or participate in the gelt drop.
- To take part in the parade, get to Chabad Miami at 2pm to have a menorah mounted on your car. The public menorah lighting is at 3pm.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.