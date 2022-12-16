A seashell menorah, parades and more: Hanukkah events in Miami

Hanukkah begins Sunday at sundown, and Miami's Jewish community has many fun events planned to celebrate the eight-day Festival of Lights.

Menorah Parade: The Shul of Bal Harbour will host a parade and carnival on Sunday, featuring a double-decker bus, live music and food.

The parade kicks off at Ruth K. Broad Elementary at 3pm. The carnival, located at the 9300 Harding Avenue parking lot, starts at 5:30pm.

Both events are free, but you can pay for upgrades such as unlimited carnival rides.

A funky menorah: For more than 20 years, Miami Beach artist Roger Abramson's oversized menorah — sculpted out of thousands of seashells — has been a staple on Lincoln Road.

Chabad House in Miami Beach will host the annual lighting of Abramson's menorah on Lincoln Road by Euclid Circle on Sunday at 6pm. There will be kosher food trucks, a bubble show and live music beginning at 5pm.

If you miss the main event, you can watch the lighting ceremony every night through Dec. 25.

Miami Street Fair: A parade of cars with menorahs mounted on their roofs will kick off Chabad Miami’s Great Chanukah Street Fair at Regatta Park.