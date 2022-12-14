2 top Surfside administrators and police chief suddenly resign

Surfside is in political turmoil this week after two high-ranking administrators and the small town's police chief resigned one after the other.

Why it matters: In the span of 24 hours, Surfside, a town of 5,600 people that gained worldwide attention after the deadly Champlain Towers South collapse last year, is suddenly left dealing with the departure of the government officials in charge of the town's day-to-day operations.

Driving the news: Town manager Andy Hyatt, who has served as the government's top administrator since November 2020, resigned from office late Tuesday, effective immediately.

Hyatt's No. 2 — assistant town manager and chief financial officer Jason Greene — resigned on Wednesday, along with police chief Rogelio Torres. Greene and Torres' last day is Friday.

Catch up fast: Hyatt's resignation, which Mayor Shlomo Danzinger announced during Tuesday's commission meeting, shocked residents and former elected officials.

"Essentially I had a meeting with the town manager this afternoon, he had some family issues he cited and has submitted his resignation effective today," Danzinger told the commission.

Hyatt's two-sentence resignation letter does not mention any reasons for his resignation. The letter only outlines his severance package, which commissioners later voted to approve Tuesday.

The city's Public Works director, Hector Gomez, was appointed by commissioners as acting town manager that night.

The latest: On Wednesday afternoon, the town released a statement saying both Greene and Torres had resigned as well.

Torres wrote in his resignation letter that he plans to spend more time with his family.

Prior to the announcement, the town scrubbed both Greene and Torres' names and headshots from the department pages on its website.

Surfside Police Capt. John Healy has been named the town's interim police chief.

What they're saying: The town thanked Hyatt, Torres and Greene for their service in a statement, and stated that "all departments continue town business as usual."

The three officials have not responded to Axios' requests for comment.

What's ahead: The Town Commission — which reconvenes in January — will be searching for a permanent replacement for Hyatt.

The town manager is responsible for appointing a police chief and assistant town manager, per town code.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.