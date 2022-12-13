21 mins ago - Food and Drink

Vietnamese spot Phuc Yea serves up tasty courtside meals at FTX Arena

Martin Vassolo
A steak bowl from Phuc Yea is pictured at the Heat game.

This steak bowl from Phuc Yea pairs well with a Heat win. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

I went to a Heat game last week and noticed a new food vendor at FTX Arena: the trendy Vietnamese restaurant Phuc Yea.

State of play: Usually when I catch a game on an empty stomach, I either go for Papa John's or Bodega Taqueria, both good choices to pair with a cold beer.

My order: Hoisin black pepper steak bowl ($22) with jasmine rice, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pickled carrots and sesame ginger dressing.

  • You can also order the same dish with chicken or tofu, or swap out the rice for rice vermicelli noodles. They also offer edamame hummus as a snack ($12).

Thought bubble: For me, this is the ultimate Heat game meal. It's deliciously balanced and less messy than pizza or tacos.

  • Pair it with a La Rubia for a good time.

Where it's located: They operate on the 100 level outside section 124.

Other new additions: The Heat added several other vegetarian and vegan options this season, like Full Bloom (vegan) and Oakberry (açaí bowls).

