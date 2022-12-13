Vietnamese spot Phuc Yea serves up tasty courtside meals at FTX Arena
I went to a Heat game last week and noticed a new food vendor at FTX Arena: the trendy Vietnamese restaurant Phuc Yea.
State of play: Usually when I catch a game on an empty stomach, I either go for Papa John's or Bodega Taqueria, both good choices to pair with a cold beer.
- But I couldn't pass up an opportunity to try the spot that received a Michelin Bib Gourmand award this year.
My order: Hoisin black pepper steak bowl ($22) with jasmine rice, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pickled carrots and sesame ginger dressing.
- You can also order the same dish with chicken or tofu, or swap out the rice for rice vermicelli noodles. They also offer edamame hummus as a snack ($12).
Thought bubble: For me, this is the ultimate Heat game meal. It's deliciously balanced and less messy than pizza or tacos.
- Pair it with a La Rubia for a good time.
Where it's located: They operate on the 100 level outside section 124.
- The main restaurant is at 7100 Biscayne Blvd.
Other new additions: The Heat added several other vegetarian and vegan options this season, like Full Bloom (vegan) and Oakberry (açaí bowls).
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.