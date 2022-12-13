Vietnamese spot Phuc Yea serves up tasty courtside meals at FTX Arena

This steak bowl from Phuc Yea pairs well with a Heat win. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

I went to a Heat game last week and noticed a new food vendor at FTX Arena: the trendy Vietnamese restaurant Phuc Yea.

State of play: Usually when I catch a game on an empty stomach, I either go for Papa John's or Bodega Taqueria, both good choices to pair with a cold beer.

But I couldn't pass up an opportunity to try the spot that received a Michelin Bib Gourmand award this year.

My order: Hoisin black pepper steak bowl ($22) with jasmine rice, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pickled carrots and sesame ginger dressing.

You can also order the same dish with chicken or tofu, or swap out the rice for rice vermicelli noodles. They also offer edamame hummus as a snack ($12).

Thought bubble: For me, this is the ultimate Heat game meal. It's deliciously balanced and less messy than pizza or tacos.

Pair it with a La Rubia for a good time.

Where it's located: They operate on the 100 level outside section 124.

The main restaurant is at 7100 Biscayne Blvd.

Other new additions: The Heat added several other vegetarian and vegan options this season, like Full Bloom (vegan) and Oakberry (açaí bowls).