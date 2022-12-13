Miami Dolphins hold on to playoff hopes

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is tackled by two Chargers defenders during last Sunday's game. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have gone from leading the AFC East to clinging to a chance to clinch the playoffs after losing their last two games.

What's happening: The Dolphins (8-5), sitting second in their division, would just barely make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Yes, but: Miami has four games remaining, and it isn't an easy road ahead.

Three of the teams they'll face — the Bills, Jets and Patriots — have a winning record.

Why it matters: After years of disappointment, Dolphins fans have been optimistic about this year's team — with a new head coach, rising-star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and new offensive weapons.

But after a 5-game winning streak slammed to a halt, that excitement has turned into concern that Tagovailoa and the offense are losing steam.

By the numbers: Tagovailoa had the worst game of his career on Sunday, when Miami lost to the Chargers 17-23. The quarterback completed just 35.7% of his passes for 145 yards, a career low.

That's also the lowest completion percentage by a Dolphins QB since David Woodely in 1980, according to NFL Research.

Flashback: The Fins haven't made the playoffs since 2016 and haven't won a playoff game since 2000.

What we're watching: Per Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel, the Fins probably need to win two of their last four to make the playoffs.