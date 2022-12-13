51 mins ago - Sports

Miami Dolphins hold on to playoff hopes

Martin Vassolo
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sacked by two Chargers defenders.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is tackled by two Chargers defenders during last Sunday's game. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have gone from leading the AFC East to clinging to a chance to clinch the playoffs after losing their last two games.

What's happening: The Dolphins (8-5), sitting second in their division, would just barely make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Yes, but: Miami has four games remaining, and it isn't an easy road ahead.

  • Three of the teams they'll face — the Bills, Jets and Patriots — have a winning record.

Why it matters: After years of disappointment, Dolphins fans have been optimistic about this year's team — with a new head coach, rising-star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and new offensive weapons.

  • But after a 5-game winning streak slammed to a halt, that excitement has turned into concern that Tagovailoa and the offense are losing steam.

By the numbers: Tagovailoa had the worst game of his career on Sunday, when Miami lost to the Chargers 17-23. The quarterback completed just 35.7% of his passes for 145 yards, a career low.

Flashback: The Fins haven't made the playoffs since 2016 and haven't won a playoff game since 2000.

What we're watching: Per Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel, the Fins probably need to win two of their last four to make the playoffs.

  • The Fins have a 73% chance of clinching, according to FiveThirtyEight. (In late November, it was 90%.)
  • Miami's next matchup is Saturday on the road against the AFC East-leading Bills (10-3) in what could be a snow game.
