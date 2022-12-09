The 3 best holiday light displays in South Florida

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

The weather is getting cooler, and Miami's starting to light up for the holiday season.

If you need something to warm your Grinch heart, try basking in the merry spirit at these light displays and holiday celebrations happening across South Florida.

🏡 Enchanted Place North Miami

For decades, the residents of this North Miami neighborhood have joined forces to decorate the homes, trees and front yards of their residential street in thousands of colorful lights. Put on a holiday playlist, turn your headlights off and drive slowly to absorb the merriment.

When: Through Three King's Day on Jan. 6.

Through Three King's Day on Jan. 6. Where: 1800 block of Northeast 137th Terrace

1800 block of Northeast 137th Terrace Price: Free, but donations are accepted

🎅 Holiday Fantasy of Lights

We think this is what the North Pole looks like. Drive through the 3.5-mile holiday attraction featuring shining lights, 65 large-scale displays and 3D experiences. This is the 28th year for the Holiday Fantasy of Lights.

When: Through Jan. 1

Through Jan. 1 Where: Tradewinds Park, North Entrance, 3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek

Tradewinds Park, North Entrance, 3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek Price: $24 per car, $2 per pair of special-effect glasses

🎄 Symphony in Lights

Gulfstream Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland — with 250,000 LED lights and lots of holiday music to guide the way for Santa Claus, who will make an appearance, too. There will also be elves, nutcrackers on stilts and live musical performances. A 10-minute light show with artificial snow (!) will begin at the top of the hour between 6pm and 10pm.

When: Through Dec. 31

Through Dec. 31 Where: 901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach

901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach Price: Free

👀 Other events to check out: Zoo Lights at ZooMiami, "Light Up The Night" at CityPlace Doral, the 100-foot Christmas Tree at Delray Beach, the Winterfest Boat Parade happening Saturday and Santa's Circus at Jungle Island.