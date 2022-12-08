Manolo was packed for the last World Cup, in 2018. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In Miami's melting pot, the World Cup is a local event.

What's happening: The tournament is down to the quarterfinals, with eight nations now competing for the world soccer title.

If you want to root for your team with your compatriots, here are some spots where you can catch the upcoming matches.

Brazil vs. Croatia (Friday, 10am): Brazilian fans can head to the restaurant Boteco in Miami (916 NE 79th St.) to cheer on Neymar and company with drink specials, TVs and projectors.

Croatia fans can visit Rakija Lounge in South Beach (1131 Collins Ave.) to enjoy traditional Balkan food and drinks while you root on Luka Modric and the Croatian team.

Argentina vs. Netherlands (Friday, 2pm): Argentine fans can support La Albiceleste while eating empanadas and traditional facturas at Manolo in North Beach (7300 Collins Ave.) or enjoy the game-day menu at Novecento (locations in Aventura, Key Biscayne, Brickell and Doral).

South Florida's Dutch fans are gathering at Bokampers Bar and Grill in Plantation for the game. Sing "Hup Holland!" with the folks from the Netherlands Association of South Florida.

Morocco vs. Portugal (Saturday, 10am): Moroccan fans — who enjoyed an upset win over Spain this week — can head to Dar Tajine in Plantation (8281 W. Sunrise Blvd.) for authentic cuisine and a watch party.

Portuguese fans can cheer on Christiano Ronaldo — perhaps as he comes off the bench — and head to Jardim de Portugal in Coconut Grove (2750 SW 26th Ave.).

England vs. France (Saturday, 2pm): British fans have a few options for this highly anticipated game against the defending champs. To name just a couple: The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Kitchen (91 NW First St.) and The Pub Pembroke Pines (237 SW 145th Ter.)