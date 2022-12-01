1 hour ago - Things to Do

Miami's Spotify Wrapped: Listen to the 305's top artists and songs

Martin Vassolo
Bad Bunny performs live on stage during the Spotify ¡Viva Latino! Live on August 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida

Bad Bunny loves us, too; just peep his jacket. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Spotify

If you're on Instagram, you know. Spotify released its Wrapped data yesterday, a customized, annual review of the artists, songs and genres users listened to the most over the past year.

🎧 State of play: We got our hands on Miami's Spotify Wrapped figures. Turns out:

  • Bad Bunny's world domination continues. He was Spotify's No. 1 most-streamed artist for the third straight year, and Miami loves him, too.
  • But Colombian singer Chris Jonex had the top song in Miami, per Spotify's data.

Miami's top artists of 2022 on Spotify:

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Drake
  3. Chris Jonex
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Kanye West

Miami's top songs:

  1. "Completa" by Chris Jonex
  2. "Deja Que Tus Manos" by Chris Jonex
  3. "Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
  4. "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny
  5. "Al Final" by Chris Jonex

Miami's top genres of 2022 on Spotify:

  1. Rap
  2. Pop
  3. Hip-Hop
  4. Trap
  5. Dance Pop
