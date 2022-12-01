1 hour ago - Things to Do
Miami's Spotify Wrapped: Listen to the 305's top artists and songs
If you're on Instagram, you know. Spotify released its Wrapped data yesterday, a customized, annual review of the artists, songs and genres users listened to the most over the past year.
🎧 State of play: We got our hands on Miami's Spotify Wrapped figures. Turns out:
- Bad Bunny's world domination continues. He was Spotify's No. 1 most-streamed artist for the third straight year, and Miami loves him, too.
- But Colombian singer Chris Jonex had the top song in Miami, per Spotify's data.
Miami's top artists of 2022 on Spotify:
Miami's top songs:
- "Completa" by Chris Jonex
- "Deja Que Tus Manos" by Chris Jonex
- "Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone
- "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny
- "Al Final" by Chris Jonex
Miami's top genres of 2022 on Spotify:
- Rap
- Pop
- Hip-Hop
- Trap
- Dance Pop
