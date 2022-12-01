Miami's Spotify Wrapped: Listen to the 305's top artists and songs

Bad Bunny loves us, too; just peep his jacket. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Spotify

If you're on Instagram, you know. Spotify released its Wrapped data yesterday, a customized, annual review of the artists, songs and genres users listened to the most over the past year.

🎧 State of play: We got our hands on Miami's Spotify Wrapped figures. Turns out:

Bad Bunny's world domination continues. He was Spotify's No. 1 most-streamed artist for the third straight year, and Miami loves him, too.

But Colombian singer Chris Jonex had the top song in Miami, per Spotify's data.

Miami's top artists of 2022 on Spotify:

Miami's top songs:

Miami's top genres of 2022 on Spotify: