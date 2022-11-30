What to watch in Miami as Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end

A woman prepares sand bags for residents of Palmetto Bay last year. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Can you hear that? It's Miami letting out a collective sigh of relief.

Driving the news: The six-month Atlantic hurricane season ends today after a storm season that produced 14 named storms.

Why it matters: Miami escaped major damage yet again, but Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida's Gulf Coast – killing more than 100 people and becoming the most deadly storm to hit the state since 1935. Hurricane Nicole deteriorated already weakened dunes and coastal areas roughly a month later.

What we're watching: The calm after the storm is a time for reflecting — about forecasting changes and legislative action.

Here are some of the things we're tracking:

Better preparations: Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie has said that he wants forecasters to better prepare residents for storm surge, which left parts of Miami underwater during Irma back in 2017.

One potential fix, he said, could be to provide an alternative storm-tracking cone with storm surge predictions.

The new speaker of the Florida House, Paul Renner, said he wants to set up a select committee on Hurricane Resiliency and Recovery to discuss how to "fortify" the state against future hurricanes.

The acting director of the National Hurricane Center is scheduled to discuss hurricane forecasting at a meeting with meteorologists today.

Special session: The Florida Legislature will meet in early December for a special session to address issues related to the state’s insurance market and provide property tax relief to residents whose homes were destroyed in Hurricane Ian.