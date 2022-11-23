57 mins ago - Things to Do

Miami's DJ Khaled is hosting a pop-up Airbnb

Martin Vassolo
DJ Khaled seated in room filled with shelves of shoes.

Kick it like Khaled in a room full of kicks. Photo: Erick Hercules/Courtesy of Airbnb

In case you thought Miami’s real estate market couldn’t get more ridiculous, hip-hop producer DJ Khaled is listing an actual shoe closet for rent on Airbnb.

What’s happening: Khaled is promoting the release of his “We the Best” Jordan 5 shoes by letting a couple of fast-fingered fans stay at a replica of his walk-in shoe closet.

Details: Guests will sleep among some rare kicks, get a free pair of Khaled’s Jordan 5s and enjoy pool and lounge access in a lush backyard.

  • The bed is surrounded by wooden shelves that showcase dozens of shoes from floor to ceiling.
  • “We the Best,” Khaled’s catchphrase, is blown up on the floor in red.
Backyard pool surrounded by tropical plants.
A backyard pool with trees behind it. Admire the verdant view and take a dip in the pool. Photo: Raquel Perez Puig/Courtesy of Airbnb

How it works: Khaled is listing the room for $11 — a nod to his shoe size — for two one-night stays for the first guests to book them.

  • The listing goes live at 1pm on Nov. 29, and the one-night stays would be for two guests each on Dec. 5 and 6.
  • Guests will also get a welcome note from Khaled, a private shopping spree at sneaker store 305 Kicks, and a chance to receive a catered dinner from his Miami Gardens restaurant, The Licking.

Flashback: Khaled is originally from New Orleans and got his start in Miami on 99 Jamz (WEDR-FM 99.1) with Uncle Luke. He has called Miami home for 30 years. 

What they’re saying: "Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art — just like creating music," Khaled says in a news release. 

  • "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That's why we're excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally."
