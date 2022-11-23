Miami's DJ Khaled is hosting a pop-up Airbnb
In case you thought Miami’s real estate market couldn’t get more ridiculous, hip-hop producer DJ Khaled is listing an actual shoe closet for rent on Airbnb.
What’s happening: Khaled is promoting the release of his “We the Best” Jordan 5 shoes by letting a couple of fast-fingered fans stay at a replica of his walk-in shoe closet.
- The 1-bedroom listing is not actually in Khaled’s Miami mansion, but it is in a house somewhere in Miami.
Details: Guests will sleep among some rare kicks, get a free pair of Khaled’s Jordan 5s and enjoy pool and lounge access in a lush backyard.
- The bed is surrounded by wooden shelves that showcase dozens of shoes from floor to ceiling.
- “We the Best,” Khaled’s catchphrase, is blown up on the floor in red.
How it works: Khaled is listing the room for $11 — a nod to his shoe size — for two one-night stays for the first guests to book them.
- The listing goes live at 1pm on Nov. 29, and the one-night stays would be for two guests each on Dec. 5 and 6.
- Guests will also get a welcome note from Khaled, a private shopping spree at sneaker store 305 Kicks, and a chance to receive a catered dinner from his Miami Gardens restaurant, The Licking.
Flashback: Khaled is originally from New Orleans and got his start in Miami on 99 Jamz (WEDR-FM 99.1) with Uncle Luke. He has called Miami home for 30 years.
- You can catch him on the sidelines of Miami Heat games or jet skiing through our waterways.
What they’re saying: "Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art — just like creating music," Khaled says in a news release.
- "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That's why we're excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally."
