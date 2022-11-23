Kick it like Khaled in a room full of kicks. Photo: Erick Hercules/Courtesy of Airbnb

In case you thought Miami’s real estate market couldn’t get more ridiculous, hip-hop producer DJ Khaled is listing an actual shoe closet for rent on Airbnb.

What’s happening: Khaled is promoting the release of his “We the Best” Jordan 5 shoes by letting a couple of fast-fingered fans stay at a replica of his walk-in shoe closet.

The 1-bedroom listing is not actually in Khaled’s Miami mansion, but it is in a house somewhere in Miami.

Details: Guests will sleep among some rare kicks, get a free pair of Khaled’s Jordan 5s and enjoy pool and lounge access in a lush backyard.

The bed is surrounded by wooden shelves that showcase dozens of shoes from floor to ceiling.

“We the Best,” Khaled’s catchphrase, is blown up on the floor in red.

A backyard pool with trees behind it. Admire the verdant view and take a dip in the pool. Photo: Raquel Perez Puig/Courtesy of Airbnb

How it works: Khaled is listing the room for $11 — a nod to his shoe size — for two one-night stays for the first guests to book them.

The listing goes live at 1pm on Nov. 29, and the one-night stays would be for two guests each on Dec. 5 and 6.

Guests will also get a welcome note from Khaled, a private shopping spree at sneaker store 305 Kicks, and a chance to receive a catered dinner from his Miami Gardens restaurant, The Licking.

Flashback: Khaled is originally from New Orleans and got his start in Miami on 99 Jamz (WEDR-FM 99.1) with Uncle Luke. He has called Miami home for 30 years.

You can catch him on the sidelines of Miami Heat games or jet skiing through our waterways.

What they’re saying: "Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art — just like creating music," Khaled says in a news release.