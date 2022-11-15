Questions remain after Miami's FTX Arena debacle

Naming rights to FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat play, are up for grabs.

Catch up fast: The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County released a joint statement on Friday that they had terminated their business relationship with FTX following the crypto company's epic collapse, Axios Pro's Kerry Flynn writes.

"The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the statement read. "[W]e will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena."

The 19-year deal was worth $135 million, according to the Miami Herald.

Why it matters: The county had used part of its $90 million portion of the arena deal to fund its anti-gun violence campaign, the Peace and Prosperity Plan, and it remains unclear how the fallout will impact the programs.

Between the lines: FTX is supposed to pay the county — which leases the arena to the Heat — its annual $5.5 million payment in January, the Herald reports.

The current budget has about $2.5 million in Peace and Prosperity programs funded by the FTX deal, including $2 million for the county's Fit 2 Lead program and about $500,000 for youth programs run by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

What they're saying: In a statement Friday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county and the Heat were actively pursuing a new sponsor for the arena, in part to fund the Peace and Prosperity program into the future.

"We look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in the years ahead," she said.

ICYMI: Porn production company BangBros is once again trying to throw its hat into the ring, Miami New Times reports.

BangBros wants to resubmit the same 2019 offer that the county rejected: to buy naming rights for the arena for $10 million over 10 years.

Go deeper on how FTX's collapse impacts the sports industry with Axios Pro: Media Deals