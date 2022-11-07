38 mins ago - Sports
Florida Panthers worth $595M, NHL's 2nd-lowest valuation
If you win the Powerball jackpot and have a few hundred million to spare, you may consider buying the Florida Panthers — one of the least valuable teams in the National Hockey League, according to an analysis from Sportico.
Why it matters: NHL franchises have surged in value over the last decade, as investors see buying a hockey team as a good value compared with other pro sports franchises.
- The average NHL franchise is worth 9% more than it was last year. (Even the Panthers saw its value jump 14%.)
The big picture: The Panthers, who played in the Stanley Cup Finals in 1996 but have made the playoffs only eight times after that, have had recent success.
- The team won the Presidents’ Trophy last season for having the best record in the league.
- They capped it off by winning their first playoff series since 1996, ending a 26-year drought.
