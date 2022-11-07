If you win the Powerball jackpot and have a few hundred million to spare, you may consider buying the Florida Panthers — one of the least valuable teams in the National Hockey League, according to an analysis from Sportico.

Why it matters: NHL franchises have surged in value over the last decade, as investors see buying a hockey team as a good value compared with other pro sports franchises.

The average NHL franchise is worth 9% more than it was last year. (Even the Panthers saw its value jump 14%.)

The big picture: The Panthers, who played in the Stanley Cup Finals in 1996 but have made the playoffs only eight times after that, have had recent success.

The team won the Presidents’ Trophy last season for having the best record in the league.

They capped it off by winning their first playoff series since 1996, ending a 26-year drought.