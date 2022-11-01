Biden and Trump to visit Miami in last-minute Florida push

Will it be a Biden bump or a Trump triumph? Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are traveling to Miami this week in an attempt to sway Florida voters ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

happening: Biden plans to attend a rally today, as well as two other events, for Democratic candidates Charlie Crist and Val Demings, who are challenging Florida's incumbents for governor and senator, respectively. He'll be in Hallandale Beach, Golden Beach and Miami Gardens.

Trump will visit the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds for a Sunday rally supporting Sen. Marco Rubio.

The intrigue: Trump won't be rallying for Gov. Ron DeSantis this weekend.

Why it matters: Democrats are deploying their biggest asset to the Sunshine State as the party faces signs of a growing red wave, which has pushed strategists to shift their messaging in the final midterm stretch.

Meanwhile, Trump's visit serves as another example of the growing division between him and DeSantis, who the former president endorsed in 2018. The two are considered to be potential presidential rivals in 2024.

State of play: Crist and Demings are down in the polls, and they're probably hoping a visit from the president could fuel a voter bump come Nov. 8.

Yes, but: Biden's approval ratings are around 42%, per Five Thirty Eight — which could arguably be more of a liability than an advantage for Democrats, Axios' Hans Nichols writes.

What they're saying: University of North Florida pollster Michael Binder told the Palm Beach Post that Biden's visit might be "six months too late," because millions of Florida voters have already cast their ballots.