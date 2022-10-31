4 best Miami neighborhoods for trick-or-treating

Halloween in Miami evokes childhood memories for me: Sweating through rubber masks and stuffy costumes, eating way too much candy and — of course — remembering I have school the next day.

Yes, but: My neighborhood sucked for trick-or-treating. My neighbors shut off their lights for the evening and ignored our spirited knocks and requests for treats.

Why it matters: Parents, don't let your child miss out on king-size candy bars this year.

Check out these neighborhoods tonight for an optimal trick-or-treating experience:

Lakeview: This Miami Beach neighborhood takes Halloween very seriously. It’s so popular that police shut down the roads every year to keep cars out.

Parking will be a challenge: Traffic into and out of the neighborhood will be blocked beginning at 5pm, but you can always call an Uber.

I had an apartment in Lakeview in 2020 and saw the neighborhood's holiday spirit firsthand. The country was still in the grips of COVID, so my wife and I used a pumpkin-shaped bucket to lower our candy to the kids below from our second-story balcony.

Miami Shores: Bask in the small-town vibes of the Shores, where it's especially popular to trick-or-treat east of Biscayne Boulevard.

I used to go here as a kid, and it was always a blast. This quiet neighborhood is perfect for spooky escapades and family fun.

You can park near the bay or head across Biscayne to the recreation center and walk over — trick-or-treating along the way.

Miami Springs: This city north of the airport takes a lot of pride in decorating its homes for Halloween and welcoming trick-or-treaters.

A source tells me the best spots are along Curtiss Parkway and the surrounding neighborhoods. You can park at the golf course or use street parking on Curtiss.

Community news outlet MiamiSprings.com says the city "is known for having the BEST traditional door to door trick or treating in all of South Florida."

Lincoln Road: South Beach's pedestrian mall will host its annual Halloween festivities tonight.

Kids will rule the early evening before the area transforms into a catwalk for wild costumes later at night, organizers say.

There is plenty of parking at the garages and surface-area lots around the shopping plaza.

Other places to check out: Coral Gables and South Miami.

Go deeper with Miami New Times and the Herald.