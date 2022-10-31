4 best Miami neighborhoods for trick-or-treating
Halloween in Miami evokes childhood memories for me: Sweating through rubber masks and stuffy costumes, eating way too much candy and — of course — remembering I have school the next day.
- Yes, but: My neighborhood sucked for trick-or-treating. My neighbors shut off their lights for the evening and ignored our spirited knocks and requests for treats.
Why it matters: Parents, don't let your child miss out on king-size candy bars this year.
- Check out these neighborhoods tonight for an optimal trick-or-treating experience:
Lakeview: This Miami Beach neighborhood takes Halloween very seriously. It’s so popular that police shut down the roads every year to keep cars out.
- Parking will be a challenge: Traffic into and out of the neighborhood will be blocked beginning at 5pm, but you can always call an Uber.
- I had an apartment in Lakeview in 2020 and saw the neighborhood's holiday spirit firsthand. The country was still in the grips of COVID, so my wife and I used a pumpkin-shaped bucket to lower our candy to the kids below from our second-story balcony.
Miami Shores: Bask in the small-town vibes of the Shores, where it's especially popular to trick-or-treat east of Biscayne Boulevard.
- I used to go here as a kid, and it was always a blast. This quiet neighborhood is perfect for spooky escapades and family fun.
- You can park near the bay or head across Biscayne to the recreation center and walk over — trick-or-treating along the way.
Miami Springs: This city north of the airport takes a lot of pride in decorating its homes for Halloween and welcoming trick-or-treaters.
- A source tells me the best spots are along Curtiss Parkway and the surrounding neighborhoods. You can park at the golf course or use street parking on Curtiss.
- Community news outlet MiamiSprings.com says the city "is known for having the BEST traditional door to door trick or treating in all of South Florida."
Lincoln Road: South Beach's pedestrian mall will host its annual Halloween festivities tonight.
- Kids will rule the early evening before the area transforms into a catwalk for wild costumes later at night, organizers say.
- There is plenty of parking at the garages and surface-area lots around the shopping plaza.
Other places to check out: Coral Gables and South Miami.
Go deeper with Miami New Times and the Herald.
