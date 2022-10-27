More Miami residents own dogs than cats

Data: U.S. Census American Housing Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

We love all our pets in South Florida, but dogs run things around here.

Driving the news: About 23% of households in greater Miami owned a dog in 2021, more than double the 10% of households that own a cat, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The metro area includes Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

The big picture: South Florida trails other large U.S. metros in both categories.

Our love for dogs ranks 14th among the 15 largest U.S. metro areas, and we're 15th for cats.

By the numbers: An estimated 507,500 households in greater Miami own at least one dog, which is about 23% of the area's more than 2.2 million households, according to the census data.

About 223,100 households (10% of the region’s total) have a cat.

An estimated 26,300 have fish, and 26,700 have birds.

Yes, but: More than 1.5 million households reported having no pets at all.

It's unclear whether that's due to financial hardship, apartment/condo restrictions or some other reason.