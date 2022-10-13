Rapper Wiz Khalifa launches medical marijuana brand in Miami

Hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa was in town over the weekend expanding his medical marijuana brand Khalifa Kush to Miami.

We didn't get to hang out with him in person, but we did chat over email about his love for Miami nightlife, President Joe Biden's decision to pardon some marijuana possession convictions and his hometown football team.

(Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

Q: You've experienced some of Miami's wildest scenes before, like getting a steak served to you in a briefcase at Papi Steak and performing at E11EVEN. Are there any spots you have to visit whenever you come down?

A: We were just at E11even on Saturday, love the energy in there. We also just hit Papi Steak on Saturday, were you following us around or something? For real, I like the vibe there and it's super inspiring for me.

Q: How does it feel to have become a global weed ambassador and pioneer, and how excited are you for Khalifa Kush to keep growing?

A: It feels awesome to be able to bring Khalifa Kush to my fans around the world in the way that I am able to enjoy the best flower, they can now too. We've worked hard to build a team to execute the vision, and make sure we're straight on quality. We're continuously working on new genetics to keep the brand fresh, and doing s--t not many other people are.

Q: President Joe Biden just announced that he's pardoning anyone who has been convicted of federal marijuana possession. Do you hope this is a step toward decriminalizing weed nationwide?

A: I hope so, but more importantly it's good to see people who might not have been able to get a job and build careers because of a federal possession conviction, get pardoned and take that burden off their shoulders. It's tough knowing that if I wasn't who I am, I could be in that same position, and I hope the government can continue to push things forward as quickly as they can, as well as at the state and local levels. You have billion-dollar public cannabis companies while people are still negatively affected by the current and past laws, let's make the change.

Q: What tropical cocktail would pair best with Khalifa Kush?

A: "Freaky Tiki" – Sparkling Liquid Death, splash of mango and McQueen and the Violet Fog.

Q: As a Steelers fan, how are you feeling that the Kenny Pickett chapter has finally begun? You all have an exciting offense, especially with rookie George Pickens making catches like that. (The Dolphins play the Steelers Oct. 23 in prime time.)

A: Pickens is an alien fo sho. It's cool to see young dudes like Pickett and Pickens come into the league at the same time and I hope they can build that connection throughout the season and beyond. It's tough for Pickett to take over after an OG like Roethlisberger, and everything he accomplished here, with the Steeler fan base and all that, but love seeing him do what he's doing and growing into the role in his own way, being his own person.