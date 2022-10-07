Lolita the orca under medical supervision at Seaquarium

Lolita, a killer whale who has resided at Miami Seaquarium for 50 years, is battling medical issues as activists renew calls that she be released into the wild.

What's happening: The 56-year-old orca, also known as Tokitae or Toki, is experiencing a loss of appetite and is under "round-the-clock" medical supervision, Seaquarium announced this week.

Lolita suffered an "acute illness" late last year, and she's been receiving treatment for a "chronic infection" for over a year, according to independent health assessments.

Seaquarium released a statement Sunday saying the decrease in appetite is not "critical" and that medication has stabilized her health.

A Miami Seaquarium spokesperson declined to respond to Axios' request for comment.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is working with Seaquarium, the advocacy group Friends of Lolita, and the group's independent veterinary team to monitor Lolita's health, a county spokesperson told Axios.

Of note: Seaquarium is on county land leased to its owners.

What they're saying: Researcher and activist Howard Garrett told Axios that Lolita's declining health is a reminder that she belongs in her natural habitat on the Pacific Coast.

"I have been assured by people who have seen her that she is going to get through this, that this isn't terminal, and I want to believe that, but I don't know for sure," he said.

PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman told Axios in a statement that Miami Seaquarium should have released Lolita long ago, along with the other animals in its tanks.

"Lolita's health will surely continue to decline as long as she's still imprisoned in the smallest, most depressing orca tank in the world," Reiman said.

Yes, but: Experts worry that Lolita's infections could be spread to other endangered killer whales if she were to be released, the Guardian reports.