"Show must go on": Churchill's Pub looks for new owner

Famed rock venue Churchill's Pub hit the market this week while its current owner finalizes a lease with a new operator for the Little Haiti bar.

Why it matters: Churchill's — which first opened in 1979 and has hosted acts such as Marilyn Manson and Iggy Pop — is a Miami institution, known for cheap beer, hard-rock shows and indie appeal.

Some on social media have expressed concerns that Churchill's may not be the same under new management.

What's happening: After being closed for two years, the venue and its adjacent parking were listed for sale for $4.65 million on Tuesday, according to the online listing from Porosoff Group.

Meanwhile, owner Mallory Kauderer is finalizing a lease agreement with the new tenant, which could see the bar reopen prior to a sale, listing agent Arthur Porosoff told Axios.

"The show must go on," Porosoff said of the club.

Catch up fast: Amid its prolonged closing due to COVID, a bitter feud between Kauderer and the bar's former manager, Franklin Dale, took center stage last year, the Miami Herald reported.

It culminated in Dale's eviction in July 2021 after his company allegedly failed to pay more than $200,000 in owed rent, the Real Deal reported.

Dale has accused Kauderer of misappropriating COVID relief money owed to Churchill's, which Kauderer has denied, the Herald reported.

Churchill's has been closed since.

What they're saying: Porosoff said the goal of the sale is to "preserve the character" of Churchill's and find a buyer who's going to carry on its legacy as a live-music venue.