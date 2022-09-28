44 mins ago - Sports

Tom Brady's in town: Buccaneers practicing in Miami

Martin Vassolo
Tom Brady throws a football during practice.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during warm-ups. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It's always nice to be a good neighbor, especially in a hurricane.

What's happening: The Miami Dolphins are hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the team evacuates from the path of Hurricane Ian.

  • The Bucs will practice at the Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens Wednesday, NFL.com reports.
  • The Dolphins are playing in Cincinnati Thursday night, so they'll be done with their pre-game preparations by Wednesday, per the league.

What we're watching: The Bucs are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Tampa, but they're working on contingency plans to relocate the game if needed, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

  • It would probably be relocated out of Florida to free up resources in the state to assist in the hurricane recovery.
