The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division.

Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.

What happened: The Fins survived a high-powered Bills offense, an injury scare to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a bizarre late-game safety that brought Buffalo within two points with under two minutes left.

Tagovailoa went into concussion protocol after a late hit on a throw that temporarily took him out of the game, but he returned in the second half.

Miami was outmatched on offense, but its defense stepped up late in the game with a goal-line stand and, later, prevented the Bills from setting up a potential game-winning field goal as time expired.

What they're saying: Adam Beasley, NFL director for Pro Football Network, tweeted that it was the "best, most rewarding Dolphins win in a generation."

What's next: The Fins play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday after a short week.