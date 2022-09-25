Dolphins stay undefeated by edging Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division.
Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.
What happened: The Fins survived a high-powered Bills offense, an injury scare to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a bizarre late-game safety that brought Buffalo within two points with under two minutes left.
- Tagovailoa went into concussion protocol after a late hit on a throw that temporarily took him out of the game, but he returned in the second half.
- Miami was outmatched on offense, but its defense stepped up late in the game with a goal-line stand and, later, prevented the Bills from setting up a potential game-winning field goal as time expired.
What they're saying: Adam Beasley, NFL director for Pro Football Network, tweeted that it was the "best, most rewarding Dolphins win in a generation."
What's next: The Fins play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday after a short week.
