1 hour ago - News

Miami-Dade commissioners pass $10B budget and raise their pay

Martin Vassolo
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks at a press conference.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces her $85 million HOMES effort to reduce housing costs, part of her 2023 budget proposal. Photo: Jose A. Iglesias/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Miami-Dade County commissioners are increasing their compensation for the first time in nearly two decades as part of the $10 billion budget they approved early Wednesday.

Driving the news: Commissioners voted 7-5 to more than double their yearly compensation from $60,000 to $138,000, the Miami Herald reports.

  • Their $6,000 base salary remains the same, but their overall compensation (including retirement contributions and fringe benefits like car stipends) will increase by roughly $79,000, the Herald reports.

Here's what else you should know about the new budget:

  • Taxes: The county property tax rate was reduced by 1% but higher property values mean the average homeowner will still see a slight increase in their bill. (Owners of a $200,000 home could pay roughly $41 more than last year, per a county analysis.)
  • Housing: The budget includes $85 million for housing assistance such as rent and mortgage relief, as well as rental subsidies for landlords leasing out "workforce housing" units, per a budget memo.
  • Ambassador program fails: Commissioners voted against a proposal to pay ex-commissioners $25,000 a year to attend ribbon-cuttings and other public events, the Herald reported.

What they're saying: "This budget invests over $500 million to build new housing people can afford, create more pathways to homeownership, and provide immediate relief to struggling residents including renters and homeowners," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more