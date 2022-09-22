Monstrous haunted house to open at Jungle Island

Chainsaw-wielding farmers and frightening clowns will terrorize the public at Jungle Island in Miami this fall.

What's happening: The Horrorland Scream Park is expanding its Halloween festival to the 18-acre space.

The Horrorland, which calls itself the "biggest haunted house in Miami," opens Friday and, beginning next week, will operate every Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31.

Be scared: The spooky spectacle will include eight haunted houses, which go by names like "Insanity Playground" and "Stranger Devil House."

There will also be outdoor scare zones, performances by The Vampire Circus, an area for food and drinks, and "blood carnival games."

Flashback: The Horrorland began as a drive-thru Halloween event at the Aventura mall parking lot during the height of COVID-19.

What they're saying: "We put a lot of thought into the stories and preparation for this year's event," said Francisco Santos, CEO and director of Live305 Entertainment, which organizes The Horrorland.

"It makes the experience that much more terrifying with experienced actors, incredible stage sets, detailed makeup, and costumes that will create a deep feeling of terror."

Hours: Thursdays and Sundays from 7-10pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11pm.

Prices: Tickets start at $39 and go up to $69, depending on the night and whether you want general admission or fast-pass tickets.

Kids under 13 are advised not to go, but there is no formal age requirement.

Of note: Miami Children's Museum is hosting its annual "Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash" right next door on Oct. 16.