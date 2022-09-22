1 hour ago - Things to Do

Monstrous haunted house to open at Jungle Island

Martin Vassolo
A haunted house character is dressed up like a clown.
Photo courtesy of The Horrorland

Chainsaw-wielding farmers and frightening clowns will terrorize the public at Jungle Island in Miami this fall.

What's happening: The Horrorland Scream Park is expanding its Halloween festival to the 18-acre space.

  • The Horrorland, which calls itself the "biggest haunted house in Miami," opens Friday and, beginning next week, will operate every Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31.

Be scared: The spooky spectacle will include eight haunted houses, which go by names like "Insanity Playground" and "Stranger Devil House."

  • There will also be outdoor scare zones, performances by The Vampire Circus, an area for food and drinks, and "blood carnival games."

Flashback: The Horrorland began as a drive-thru Halloween event at the Aventura mall parking lot during the height of COVID-19.

What they're saying: "We put a lot of thought into the stories and preparation for this year's event," said Francisco Santos, CEO and director of Live305 Entertainment, which organizes The Horrorland.

  • "It makes the experience that much more terrifying with experienced actors, incredible stage sets, detailed makeup, and costumes that will create a deep feeling of terror."

Hours: Thursdays and Sundays from 7-10pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11pm.

  • Prices: Tickets start at $39 and go up to $69, depending on the night and whether you want general admission or fast-pass tickets.
  • Kids under 13 are advised not to go, but there is no formal age requirement.

Of note: Miami Children's Museum is hosting its annual "Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash" right next door on Oct. 16.

  • There will be mini-pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, character meet-and-greets and a haunted house.
  • Tickets range from $50 to $70.
