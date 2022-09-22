Monstrous haunted house to open at Jungle Island
Chainsaw-wielding farmers and frightening clowns will terrorize the public at Jungle Island in Miami this fall.
What's happening: The Horrorland Scream Park is expanding its Halloween festival to the 18-acre space.
- The Horrorland, which calls itself the "biggest haunted house in Miami," opens Friday and, beginning next week, will operate every Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 31.
Be scared: The spooky spectacle will include eight haunted houses, which go by names like "Insanity Playground" and "Stranger Devil House."
- There will also be outdoor scare zones, performances by The Vampire Circus, an area for food and drinks, and "blood carnival games."
Flashback: The Horrorland began as a drive-thru Halloween event at the Aventura mall parking lot during the height of COVID-19.
What they're saying: "We put a lot of thought into the stories and preparation for this year's event," said Francisco Santos, CEO and director of Live305 Entertainment, which organizes The Horrorland.
- "It makes the experience that much more terrifying with experienced actors, incredible stage sets, detailed makeup, and costumes that will create a deep feeling of terror."
Hours: Thursdays and Sundays from 7-10pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11pm.
- Prices: Tickets start at $39 and go up to $69, depending on the night and whether you want general admission or fast-pass tickets.
- Kids under 13 are advised not to go, but there is no formal age requirement.
Of note: Miami Children's Museum is hosting its annual "Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash" right next door on Oct. 16.
- There will be mini-pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, character meet-and-greets and a haunted house.
- Tickets range from $50 to $70.
