Homicides ebb in Miami-Dade, but violent crime is up

Homicides in Miami-Dade to be declining this year, but overall violent crime is on the rise, according to a midyear survey of large U.S. law enforcement agencies.

The big picture: Miami-Dade is part of a national trend captured in the survey by the Major Cities Chiefs Associations, which shows that homicides are dropping in most major U.S. cities but total violent crime is increasing.

Homicides decreased by 2.4% and rapes fell by 5% in major cities from Jan. 1 to June 30, compared with the same period last year, Axios' Russell Contreras reports. Meanwhile, overall crime spiked 4.2%.

Zoom in: The survey shows Miami-Dade police handled 38% fewer homicides through the first six months of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021.

Homicides dropped to 39 from 60 during that period, the survey found.

City of Miami police saw homicides decrease to 20 from 24 then.

Yes, but: Robberies and aggravated assaults increased for both Miami-Dade and the city of Miami, and Miami-Dade has seen an increase in rapes, per the survey.

Miami-Dade police saw rapes rise 21% during the survey period, while robberies increased 50% and aggravated assaults went up 25%.

For Miami, rapes decreased 36% but robberies went up 21% and aggravated assaults saw a 2% uptick.

Flashback: In the first half of 2021, Miami-Dade experienced a rash of gun violence, including two mass shootings that killed four and injured 26.

Miami-Dade police responded with a new gun violence program to put more cops on patrol, confiscate weapons and add resources to investigate and prosecute homicides, the Miami Herald reported.

What they're saying: Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome told Axios the program remains in effect and that MDPD districts have seen a decrease in shootings from 2021 to 2022.

"The statistical results continue to display a measurable impact in diminishing gun violence within the targeted areas," Colome said. "We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to curtail crime and be a resource for our community."

Of note: The survey isn't official crime data. But it's used to gauge crime trends ahead of the release of the FBI Uniform Crime Report that comes out in October — citizens' primary way to understand how crime is changing nationwide.

Plus: The survey does not include numbers for police departments in other big cities, including Hialeah, Miami Gardens and Miami Beach.