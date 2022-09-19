Public school enrollment up in Miami-Dade this year

Miami-Dade County Public Schools leads the tri-county area in school enrollment totals this year.

Driving the news: The number of students at Miami-Dade public schools rose by 1.5% over last year.

Broward County saw a decrease in public school enrollment; Palm Beach County saw a slight increase.

By the numbers: Miami-Dade counted 4,765 more students this year than last year, bringing its total enrollment to nearly 325,000 in its latest count (Sept. 1).

Broward County experienced a 2% decrease, according to a preliminary count from the first day of school in August.

Palm Beach County enrollment saw a slight increase of about 350 students (0.2%), according to its latest calculations released Aug. 31.

The big picture: Public schools nationwide have seen an exodus of students during the pandemic, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

The uncertainty of schooling over the past two years has prompted some parents to send their children to private or parochial schools, while others opted for home schooling.

In Florida, enrollment in public schools has declined 1% since the start of the pandemic, according to a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.

What they're saying: "The pandemic took a toll on so many of us, so I think we realize that our schools need to provide additional help throughout the year to assure that we maintain a safe and healthy learning environment," Lucia Baez-Geller, a Miami-Dade School Board member, told Axios.