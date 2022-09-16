49 mins ago - Things to Do
Beautify Miami-Dade beaches on Coastal Cleanup Day
Did your parents ever tell you, "Your room doesn't clean itself"? Well, neither do our beaches.
What's happening: An environmental group out of Miami is organizing dozens of beach and bay cleanups across Miami-Dade County this Saturday as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day.
- An estimated 3,000 volunteers will collect trash at 58 events from Sunny Isles to South Beach, all organized by VolunteerCleanup.org.
By the numbers: Last year, Miami-based cleanups collected nearly 18,000 pounds of debris from 53 locations, according to VolunteerCleanup.org.
- The most common trash items were cigarette butts, plastic bottle caps, plastic bags, food wrappers and other single-use plastics, the group said.
Details: You can register online to volunteer at one of the cleanup events, but spots are limited.
- If you go: Bags will be provided. But you'll need to bring work gloves, a reusable water bottle, closed-toe shoes (unless at a beach site), long pants if you're working at a mangrove site, and summer gear (hat, sunscreen, bug spray).
Of note: Broward and Palm Beach counties are also hosting events. Find one near you.
