Beautify Miami-Dade beaches on Coastal Cleanup Day

Did your parents ever tell you, "Your room doesn't clean itself"? Well, neither do our beaches.

What's happening: An environmental group out of Miami is organizing dozens of beach and bay cleanups across Miami-Dade County this Saturday as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

An estimated 3,000 volunteers will collect trash at 58 events from Sunny Isles to South Beach, all organized by VolunteerCleanup.org.

By the numbers: Last year, Miami-based cleanups collected nearly 18,000 pounds of debris from 53 locations, according to VolunteerCleanup.org.

The most common trash items were cigarette butts, plastic bottle caps, plastic bags, food wrappers and other single-use plastics, the group said.

Details: You can register online to volunteer at one of the cleanup events, but spots are limited.

If you go: Bags will be provided. But you'll need to bring work gloves, a reusable water bottle, closed-toe shoes (unless at a beach site), long pants if you're working at a mangrove site, and summer gear (hat, sunscreen, bug spray).

Of note: Broward and Palm Beach counties are also hosting events. Find one near you.