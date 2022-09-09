Her majesty in Miami: When Queen Elizabeth II came to town

On a hectic day back in 1991, Miami met the queen.

There were protests and former presidents dining aboard the royal yacht, the same one that rescued a Cuban migrant near Florida's shores.

Flashback: England's Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96, visited Miami 31 years ago, making stops at Vizcaya and Booker T. Washington Middle School in Overtown.

It was part of a 10-day trip that included stops in Washington, D.C., Texas and Kentucky, per NBC 6.

The itinerary: Elizabeth listened to the Booker T. Washington marching band and watched a play about the history of Miami performed by students from the New World School of the Arts, according to the Miami Herald.

She ended the night with a black-tie dinner aboard her yacht Britannia, where former U.S. Presidents Ford and Reagan schmoozed with Florida powerbrokers.

Not all happy: Protesters and members of the Miami boycott movement shouted at the queen along her route, the Herald reported.

Some carried signs reading "Remember Mandela," referring to when Miami city leaders snubbed former South African president Nelson Mandela when he visited the year before.

Others protested prison conditions in Britain's prison at Fox Hill in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Souvenirs: Queen Elizabeth, who also visited the Dry Tortugas in the Keys, received a number of only-in-Florida tributes. They included:

A queen conch shell

A copy of “The Everglades: River of Grass” by Marjory Stoneman Douglas in a velvet-lined wooden box. (The author met the queen during her visit)

A three-dimensional picture depicting the queen at Vizcaya with flamingos overhead.

Go deeper: The Herald compiled reporting from the royal visit and published a video of local TV coverage.