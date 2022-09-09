19 mins ago - News

Her majesty in Miami: When Queen Elizabeth II came to town

Martin Vassolo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is welcomed by Eliza Goldman, 9, at the Vizcaya Museum in Miami in 1991. Photo: Robert Sullivan/AFP via Getty Images

On a hectic day back in 1991, Miami met the queen.

  • There were protests and former presidents dining aboard the royal yacht, the same one that rescued a Cuban migrant near Florida's shores.

Flashback: England's Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96, visited Miami 31 years ago, making stops at Vizcaya and Booker T. Washington Middle School in Overtown.

The itinerary: Elizabeth listened to the Booker T. Washington marching band and watched a play about the history of Miami performed by students from the New World School of the Arts, according to the Miami Herald.

  • She ended the night with a black-tie dinner aboard her yacht Britannia, where former U.S. Presidents Ford and Reagan schmoozed with Florida powerbrokers.

Not all happy: Protesters and members of the Miami boycott movement shouted at the queen along her route, the Herald reported.

Souvenirs: Queen Elizabeth, who also visited the Dry Tortugas in the Keys, received a number of only-in-Florida tributes. They included:

  • A queen conch shell
  • A copy of “The Everglades: River of Grass” by Marjory Stoneman Douglas in a velvet-lined wooden box. (The author met the queen during her visit)
  • A three-dimensional picture depicting the queen at Vizcaya with flamingos overhead.

Go deeper: The Herald compiled reporting from the royal visit and published a video of local TV coverage.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more