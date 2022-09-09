Her majesty in Miami: When Queen Elizabeth II came to town
On a hectic day back in 1991, Miami met the queen.
- There were protests and former presidents dining aboard the royal yacht, the same one that rescued a Cuban migrant near Florida's shores.
Flashback: England's Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96, visited Miami 31 years ago, making stops at Vizcaya and Booker T. Washington Middle School in Overtown.
- It was part of a 10-day trip that included stops in Washington, D.C., Texas and Kentucky, per NBC 6.
The itinerary: Elizabeth listened to the Booker T. Washington marching band and watched a play about the history of Miami performed by students from the New World School of the Arts, according to the Miami Herald.
- She ended the night with a black-tie dinner aboard her yacht Britannia, where former U.S. Presidents Ford and Reagan schmoozed with Florida powerbrokers.
Not all happy: Protesters and members of the Miami boycott movement shouted at the queen along her route, the Herald reported.
- Some carried signs reading "Remember Mandela," referring to when Miami city leaders snubbed former South African president Nelson Mandela when he visited the year before.
- Others protested prison conditions in Britain's prison at Fox Hill in Nassau, the Bahamas.
Souvenirs: Queen Elizabeth, who also visited the Dry Tortugas in the Keys, received a number of only-in-Florida tributes. They included:
- A queen conch shell
- A copy of “The Everglades: River of Grass” by Marjory Stoneman Douglas in a velvet-lined wooden box. (The author met the queen during her visit)
- A three-dimensional picture depicting the queen at Vizcaya with flamingos overhead.
Go deeper: The Herald compiled reporting from the royal visit and published a video of local TV coverage.
