Dolphins game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Football is back, and we've got you covered if you are heading to the stadium this season.

Here's what you need to know to be game day ready.

Key home games

1. New England Patriots, Week 1

Dolphins fans should feel good about this game. Miami is 7-3 in home games against the Patriots.

Details: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1pm

2. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 7

Don't overlook this primetime matchup. Miami and Pittsburgh are expected to compete for the playoffs in the AFC.

Details: Sunday, Oct. 23, at 8:20pm

Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

3. Green Bay Packers, Week 16

The Dolphins will host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in sunny South Florida on Christmas Day.

Details: Sunday, Dec. 25, at 1pm

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about Hard Rock Stadium parking and more ways to get to the stadium is available here.

Stadium Address: 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens

Where to eat/drink

1. Lorna's Caribbean and American Grill

Lorna's sports fan-friendly Caribbean eatery has been a Miami staple since 2006.

Hours: Sunday 8am-8pm, Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 8am-10pm.

Address: 19752 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens

2. The Licking

Just two miles outside of Hard Rock Stadium, The Licking is known for its lobster Alfredo and its mystery drink.

Hours: Daily 11am-10pm

Address: 17647 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens

3. World Of Beer

Choose from 100+ beers and a variety of food at World of Beer on game day.