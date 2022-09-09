Dolphins game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back, and we've got you covered if you are heading to the stadium this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game day ready.
Key home games
1. New England Patriots, Week 1
Dolphins fans should feel good about this game. Miami is 7-3 in home games against the Patriots.
- Details: Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1pm
2. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 7
Don't overlook this primetime matchup. Miami and Pittsburgh are expected to compete for the playoffs in the AFC.
- Details: Sunday, Oct. 23, at 8:20pm
3. Green Bay Packers, Week 16
The Dolphins will host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in sunny South Florida on Christmas Day.
- Details: Sunday, Dec. 25, at 1pm
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about Hard Rock Stadium parking and more ways to get to the stadium is available here.
- Stadium Address: 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens
Where to eat/drink
1. Lorna's Caribbean and American Grill
Lorna's sports fan-friendly Caribbean eatery has been a Miami staple since 2006.
- Hours: Sunday 8am-8pm, Monday-Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 8am-10pm.
- Address: 19752 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens
Just two miles outside of Hard Rock Stadium, The Licking is known for its lobster Alfredo and its mystery drink.
- Hours: Daily 11am-10pm
- Address: 17647 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens
Choose from 100+ beers and a variety of food at World of Beer on game day.
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11am-midnight, Friday-Saturday 11am-1am
- Address: 11225 Miramar Pkwy., Suite B295, Miramar.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.