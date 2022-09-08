Dolphins game prices rank above NFL average for family outings

Going to a Dolphins game is estimated to cost a family of four around $545 this year.

That's slightly above the NFL average of $537, according to a Bookies.com analysis of stadium prices for all 32 NFL teams.

Cost breakdown: The price tag includes four of the cheapest available tickets, parking, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

In Miami, that's $463 for tickets, $25 for parking, $22 for 16-oz beers, $8 for 20-oz sodas and $27 for hot dogs.

Zoom out: Compared to Florida's other two NFL teams, Miami's stadium prices fall in the middle.

Tampa Bay Bucs prices ($948) are near the top of the list, second only to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars ($293) are near the bottom of the list, more expensive than prices to see the Arizona Cardinals.

What's next: The Fins play their first game of the season Sunday at 1pm against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Be smart: Tickets start at $145 each but that's not the only way to enjoy the game.