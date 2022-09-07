Demolition work ramps up at historic Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach
A bulldozer tore through the historic Deauville Beach Resort on Tuesday as crews resumed demolition work on the Miami Beach hotel, which famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s.
What's happening: The hotel at 6701 Collins Ave., which has been closed since a 2017 electrical fire, is being demolished after Miami Beach's building official declared it unsafe and recommended it come down.
Catch up quick: Preliminary demolition work began in March to remove the Deauville's metallic red sign and its porte-cochere.
- Workers had to clean up asbestos in the building before moving on to the next phase, which will include bulldozing the lobby, ballrooms and pool area, according to a city of Miami Beach memo.
- The demolition crew will eventually implode the Deauville's 17-story tower with explosives.
Context: The land may be sold to billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who plans to build a much taller, luxury condo-hotel designed by architect Frank Gehry.
- Ross has said the purchase is contingent on Miami Beach voters approving a November referendum allowing increased density at the site.
What's next: The city says the bulldozing phase is expected to last several weeks and that there is no set date for the implosion.
- "Once an implosion date is set, the contractor is required to notify the adjacent properties at least 10 days prior to the date of implosion," a city spokesperson said.
