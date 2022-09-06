Explore the real Miami with new A24 travel book "Florida!"

You can learn how to fight a shark, order a Cuban coffee and plan the perfect day in Miami with a new Florida travel guide published by film studio A24.

"Florida!" is a love letter to everything quirky, magical and misunderstood about the Sunshine State, where many of A24's most popular films — like "Moonlight" and "The Florida Project" — are set.

Details: The nearly 600-page book ($50) features how-to-guides, food and nightlife recommendations, essays and history lessons from local writers and artists.

Its pages are popping with tropical colors and endearing illustrations from Miami artist Gabriel Alcala, and its squishy cover was inspired by a pool floatie.

The book reads like a road trip manual, starting up north in the Panhandle before making its way down south to Miami and the Keys.

What they're saying: The book's editor and joint author Gabrielle Calise, who's a culture reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, tells Axios that she and her co-authors wanted to look past "Florida Man" tropes and share the real stories of our state from diverse points of view.

"We wanted to have fun with it, we wanted people to get the wonderful, wild and crazy Florida that they think they know but to show them the depth behind it," Calise said.

Of note: The book's other contributing writers are Florida podcaster Nick D'Alessandro; Jason Katz, publisher of the Miami-based Islandia Journal; writer Ashira Morris; and USA Today reporter Kathryn Varn.

Local voices: The South Florida chapter features Miami writers Nadege Green and Carlos Frías, local filmmaker Faren Humes and artist Mark Thomas Gibson, among other local voices.

Green, a journalist and archivist, does a Q&A about her work preserving the histories of Miami's Black communities.

Frías, the Miami Herald's food editor, writes about his "perfect Florida day," with meal recommendations spaced out by three cafecitos.

Order the book on A24's website.