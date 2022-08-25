Florida drivers can save on toll money with new SunPass credit program

SunPass drivers who commute on the Florida Turnpike or other state-controlled highways will soon receive discounts under a temporary rebate program.

What's happening: The SunPass Savings program, which Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday, will give a 20% credit to drivers who pay 40 tolls via the prepaid toll program within a calendar month. Drivers who pay 80 tolls will get a 25% credit.

The program, which will return $40 million to customers statewide, will start Sept. 1 and run for six months, DeSantis said.

Zoom in: The following South Florida highways are eligible: the Turnpike (SR 91/SR 821), the Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869) and I-75 Alligator Alley.

The credit will also apply to tolls on express lanes only for I-95, I-75, I-595 and Palmetto (SR 826).

What we're watching: DeSantis, who's up for reelection, used the announcement to tease a "historic" tax relief package he said the Legislature would take up next spring.