24 mins ago - Politics
Miami-Dade primary election voter turnout sees slight drop since 2018
Just 19% of Miami-Dade's more than 1.5 million registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary elections.
- That's down slightly from 21% during the last midterm primaries in 2018, when roughly 1.4 million voters were registered in the county.
Yes, but: Unlike in 2018, Tuesday's election didn't feature Republican primaries for governor or U.S. Senate.
What they're saying: Kathryn DePalo-Gould, who teaches politics at Florida International University, tells Axios: "With no top-of-the-ticket headliners in the Republican primary, many Republican voters stayed home compared to 2018."
Of note: Primary elections typically draw lower turnout than general elections.
- In 2018, almost 57% of Miami-Dade voters turned out for the general.
