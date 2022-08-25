Miami-Dade primary election voter turnout sees slight drop since 2018

Data: Miami-Dade County Elections Department; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Just 19% of Miami-Dade's more than 1.5 million registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary elections.

That's down slightly from 21% during the last midterm primaries in 2018, when roughly 1.4 million voters were registered in the county.

Yes, but: Unlike in 2018, Tuesday's election didn't feature Republican primaries for governor or U.S. Senate.

What they're saying: Kathryn DePalo-Gould, who teaches politics at Florida International University, tells Axios: "With no top-of-the-ticket headliners in the Republican primary, many Republican voters stayed home compared to 2018."

Of note: Primary elections typically draw lower turnout than general elections.