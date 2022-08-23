"Prepare for the worst": Miami reflects 30 years after Hurricane Andrew

Thirty years ago this week, Hurricane Andrew touched down in South Dade and changed Miami forever.

The Category-5 storm — which made landfall Aug. 24, 1992 — killed 65 people, destroyed 63,000 homes and caused an estimated $26 billion in damage, according to media reports.

Fast forward: In the aftermath, local leaders created a new building code in South Florida, using lessons from Hurricane Andrew to better withstand monster storms. The post-Andrew code requires that new buildings have impact windows or shutters and bans the use of cheaper materials like particle board, the South Florida Sun- Sentinel reports.

Hurricane Andrew also exposed flaws in construction practices, inspections and emergency preparedness that local officials and lawmakers have since addressed.

Plus: Hurricane forecasting has also advanced since Andrew hit, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say technological advances have increased track forecast accuracy by 75% and intensity forecasts by 50% since 1992.

Yes, but: Despite improvements, economists told the Sentinel that we aren't exactly in the clear.

The economic loss of another monster hurricane in the future could be worse than Andrew due to the population boom in South Florida and higher property values.

What they're saying: Fox Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross, who famously broadcasted for 23 hours straight during the storm, tells Axios that Andrew taught him to prepare for the worst.

"The key lesson of Hurricane Andrew is that the worst does happen," he wrote in a statement. "The takeaway is, you prepare for the worst, and adjust down as the situation allows. When a Category 3 or stronger storm is forecast, preparing for something at some level less than maximum is hope-casting, not accepting the reality of living in the hurricane zone."

Go deeper with the Sun-Sentinel – and catch Norcross anchor a broadcast special on Hurricane Andrew streaming live online at 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday on Fox Weather.